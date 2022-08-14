San Beda routs Letran by 25 to give coach Escueta his first win

SAN Beda gifted new coach Yuri Escueta his first-ever victory as Red Lions coach - an emphatic 102-77 trouncing of rival Letran on Sunday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

James Kwekuteye led five Red Lions to score in double figures with his 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the multi-titled NCAA team's first win in four games in the preseason tournament.

"Of course, the first win is always nice, but swerte na Letran pa ang nakalaban namin. This is just our first full month of practice and we took advantage of it," said Escueta.

Peter Alfaro also impressed with his 16 points, four boards, and three assists, Gab Cometa came off the bench for his 14 points from three treys, and JB Bahio had 13 points and nine rebounds in the win.

San Beda shot a mercurial 14-of-37 clip from distance to take the 25-point rout, much to the delight of Escueta.

"I wasn’t surprised with how we shot today. Medyo prinessure ko sila to make shots. The whole week, they were practicing shots," he said.

The Red Lions answered an 8-0 Letran start with a 23-5 charge behind Alfaro and Tony Ynot to take the 23-13 lead which grew to 55-37 at halftime and as big as 35 points, 81-46, courtesy of a Damie Cuntapay freebie with 3:05 left to play.

Fran Yu carried the load with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals for Letran, which lost back-to-back games to fall to 2-2 in Group B.

Louie Sangalang also had 16 points and six boards, as Kurt Reyson had 14 points, four boards, and two dimes in the defeat.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 102 - Kwekuteye 18, Alfaro 16, Cometa 14, Bahio 13, Ynot 10, Sanchez 9, Penuela 8, Cortez 7, Cuntapay 4, Andrada 2, Jopia 1, Visser 0, Tagala 0, Garcia 0, Llarena 0, Teruel 0.

LETRAN 77 - Yu 21, Sangalang 16, Reyson 14, Caralipio 7, Santos 6, Olivario 5, Tolentino 3, Paraiso 2, Miclat 2, Guarino 1, Bataller 0, Bautista 0, Go 0, Lantaya 0, Ariar 0.

Quarters: 26-19, 55-37, 84-54, 102-77.

