Curious on how much Filipino imports in Korea league make?

FILIPINOS have certainly taken Korea by storm with the advent of the Asian Players Quota IN the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

And so far, these imports haven't been shy in showcasing their skills and have proven that clubs did the right thing in securing their services.

With such significant impact to the team's campaigns, it's no surprise that these players are also paid handsomely.

Korean website Jumpball disclosed the salaries of the Pinoy talents in the Land of Morning Calm as the league has certainly enjoyed the different spice brought upon by our imports.

Among them, Rhenz Abando signed the most lucrative deal with him signing with Anyang KGC for a cool KRW 27 million (PHP 9.75 million) in his debut season.

The report even indicated that Anyang risked exceeding the salary cap set at KRW 2.6 billion (PHP 106.97 million) just to get their hands on the former NCAA MVP out of Letran.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Not far behind was Justin Gutang who inked a KRW 213 million (PHP 8.76 million) deal with Changwon LG Sakers. He has yet to make his debut this season.

Fil-Am guard Ethan Alvano has rewarded Wonju DB Promy with his superb playmaking, earning every cent from his KRW 200 million (PHP 8.22 million) deal.

Watch Now

RJ Abarrientos, though, has been the most bang for the buck deal so far as the Gilas Pilipinas sniper has entered the MVP conversation in just six games while leading Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus. He signed a KRW 193 million (PHP 7.94 million) deal prior to the season.

Seoul Samsung Thunders signed Fil-Am center Christian David to a KRW 140 million (PHP 5.75 million) contract after talks with William Navarro bogged down, while Daegu KOGAS Pegasus inked court general SJ Belangel to a KRW 132 million (PHP 5.43 million) deal.

Certainly, the Korean clubs have made their homework as they knew that securing Filipino talents are surefire ways to boost their team's campaigns this season.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Compare that to the only non-Filipino player to sign under the Asian Players Quota in Japanese guard Moriguchi Hisashi who agreed to a KRW 60 million (PHP 2.46 million) deal with the Goyang Carrot Jumpers and the difference is very stark.

With the pay grade that high, it's no surprise why the interest for Pinoy imports overseas is at an all-time high.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.