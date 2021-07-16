Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jul 16
    Basketball

    Sage Tolentino commits to Cincinnati Bearcats in NCAA U-turn

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    PHOTO: East West Private Facebook

    FIL-AM center Sage Tolentino is now heading to Cincinnati.

    The Hawaii-raised big man made the announcement on Friday as he made a U-turn and de-committed from Auburn University.

    "I am humbled and blessed that I will be committing to the University of Cincinnati!," he posted on his Instagram account.

    "Thank you to coach Wes Miller, Coach Chad Dollar, and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I am very thankful for this opportunity to play at the next level and I’m ready for this next chapter in my life!! I’m 1000-percent committed!"

    Continue reading below ↓

    Tolentino pulled out of his commitment to Auburn last June and chose to once again explore his options.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    He found a new home in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati went 8-6 to finish fifth in conference play and made it as far as the AAC Championship game before losing to Houston in the finals, 91-54. The Bearcats also went 12-11 overall last season.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: East West Private Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again