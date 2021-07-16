Sage Tolentino commits to Cincinnati Bearcats in NCAA U-turn

FIL-AM center Sage Tolentino is now heading to Cincinnati.

The Hawaii-raised big man made the announcement on Friday as he made a U-turn and de-committed from Auburn University.

"I am humbled and blessed that I will be committing to the University of Cincinnati!," he posted on his Instagram account.

"Thank you to coach Wes Miller, Coach Chad Dollar, and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I am very thankful for this opportunity to play at the next level and I’m ready for this next chapter in my life!! I’m 1000-percent committed!"

Tolentino pulled out of his commitment to Auburn last June and chose to once again explore his options.

He found a new home in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati went 8-6 to finish fifth in conference play and made it as far as the AAC Championship game before losing to Houston in the finals, 91-54. The Bearcats also went 12-11 overall last season.

