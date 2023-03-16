Celis posts double-double, Melencio drops 40 as Sacred Heart, Pampanga near semis

PROVINCIAL clubs Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, Batang Tiaong and Pampanga Delta stepped closer to a Division 1 semifinal spot in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals presented by SM after hurdling separate foes on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NBTC recaps

The Magis Eagles beat Winnipeg, Canada, 100-79, in Pool C even as Pampanga Delta defeated Level Up Team Abro Davao, 94-63, in Pool A, and Batang Tiaong continued its surprising run after defeating Pinoy Mavs NZ, 67-53, in Pool D.

Raffy Celis had 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Magis Eagles, a perennial contender in the NBTC wars, moved one win away from a spot in the semifinals.

De La Salle Zobel standout Rhyle Melencio had 40 points and 12 rebounds for the Delta in a follow-up to their 84-81 win over Homegrown Australia in the Super 24.

Vhoris Marasigan had 19 points and five rebounds, while John Rex Villanueva had 12 points as Batang Tiaong recorded a win in the group stage after qualifying in the Division 1 with a 64-41 win over UAAP squad Ateneo last Wednesday during the Super 24.

Sacred Heart will face Mapua, Batang Tiaong will take on Fil-Am Nation Select, and Pampanga will go up against National University in a battle for the top spot in their respective pools and a spot in the semifinals.