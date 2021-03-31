Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Ryukyu unloads three-point barrage on NeoPhoenix, spoils Thirdy Ravena return

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Screenshot from B.League coverage

    THE Ryukyu Golden Kings rained down on San-En NeoPhoenix, welcoming Filipino import Thirdy Ravena back with a 39-point beatdown, 110-71, Wednesday in the 2020-21 B.League at Okinawa City Gym.

    The West Division leaders were on-point all-game long, going 19-of-36 from deep, a blistering 52-percent, and send the lowly visitors to their fourth straight defeat.

    It was a tough defeat for San-En, which had Ravena for the first time in three months as he recovered from a fractured right index finger.

    The three-time UAAP Finals MVP scored 11 points but shot a horrid 5-of-14 clip from the field, to go with his one rebound and one steal against two turnovers.

    Ravena's return did revitalize San-En early on as it fought back from a 12-point deficit and cutting the lead down to three, 36-33.

    But Ryukyu, waxing hot from deep, responded with a 12-0 assault to finish the second period and grab a 48-33 halftime lead before continuing to pile it on in the second half as they shot 52-percent from the field.

    Kyle Hunt led San-En with 17 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, while Nenad Miljenovic added 16 points, two boards, two assists, and two steals as the visitors fell to 11-38.

    Kazuma Tsuya also had 10, but the NeoPhoenix sorely missed the presence of Serbian reinforcement and leading scorer Stevan Jelovac, who was injured in Sunday's game against league leader Utsunomiya Brex.

    Ravena is hopeful that his home return this weekend against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders would deliver better fortunes for San-En as it braces for a two-game homestand at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

      Jack Cooley led the Golden Kings (36-10) with 16 points and 11 rebounds as six other players notched double-digits in scoring.

      Sieya Funyu and Keita Imamura both chipped in 15 points, Naoki Tashiro scored 13, American reinforcement Dwayne Evans had 12, French import Kim Tillie got 11, and Yuki Mitsuhara wound up with 10 in the win.

      PHOTO: Screenshot from B.League coverage

