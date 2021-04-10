Ryan Buenafe leads comeback from 19 down as Siquijor stuns Dumaguete in VisMin Super Cup

ALCANTARA — Ryan Buenafe summoned his old basketball magic of yore to bring the Siquijor Mystics back from 19 points down to vanquish the Dumaguete Warriors, 105-100, in the main game of the Visayas leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Saturday night at the Civic Center here, Saturday.

After being held scoreless in their loss to KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue on Friday, the Ateneo great scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth period including a six-point cluster late in the game that completed the Mystics’ incredible come-from-behind victory.

Buenafe added six rebounds and six assists to his name.

The Mystics also got 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals from Desmore Alcober while Miguel Castellano also notched a double-double of his own, tallying 13 points and 12 boards.

Gene Belleza and Juan Aspiras registered 11 points apiece for Siquijor to help the Mystics even up their win-loss record at 1-1.

Siquijor head coach Joel Palapal relayed that he spoke to Buenafe who was bothered by a sore foot during Friday’s game against KCS.

“I talked to him last night. I told him na kailangan kita dito. Isa ka sa mga faces ng Siquijor Mystics. Kailangan maramdaman ka ng team. Kung hindi man sa points, dapat sa assists, sa rebounds, sa buong laro,” shared Palapal.

Dumaguete started off hot and sank six three-pointers in the first period to surge in front, 38-19. However, Siquijor relented and eventually grabbed the lead, 96-95, thanks to a 14-3 run capped off by a layup by Alcober with 7:05 to go.

The Warriors briefly regained the lead but the Mystics grabbed it right back after three free throws by Buenafe. The former pro then sank a triple from the left wing to push Siquijor’s lead to five.Another trifecta from Belleza raised it to eight, 105-97, with just 4:03 remaining.

Ronald Roy and Regalado led Dumaguete in scoring with 18 points each while former CESAFI MVP Jaybie Mantilla tallied 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Nikki Monteclaro contributed 12 markers, two boards, and three dimes while Jerick Nacpil and Mark Doligon added 11 points each.

Siquijor will next face AQQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu (1-0) on Wednesday at 2:00PM. Dumaguete, on the other hand, takes on the Heroes as well on Tuesday at 2:00PM.

The Scores:

Siquijor (105) - Buenafe 24, Alcober 22, Castellano 13, Belleza 11, Aspiras 11, Penaflor 9, Gooc 5, Tangcay 4, J. Buenafe 2, Rodriguez 2, Quiro 2.

Dumaguete (100) - Regalado 18, Roy 18, Mantilla 15, Monteclaro 12, Doligon 11, Nacpil 11, Velasquez 6, Gabas 5, Aguilar 4, Ramirez 0, Gonzalgo 0, Porlares 0. Quarterscores: 23-38, 60-70, 82-92, 105-100.