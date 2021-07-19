Roxas holds off Iligan for back-to-back VisMin Cup wins

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- Petra Cement-Roxas nabbed its second win in as many days by outlasting Iligan, 84-79, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Monday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

All of a sudden, the Vanguards have found their winning touch, raising their win-loss record to 2-2, after a 71-69 victory over JPS Zamboanga City Sunday on a Lester Reyes buzzer-beater. They are now tied with MisOr in the standings at fifth place.

Trailing throughout the game by as many as 17, Joel Lee Yu was able to bring Iligan's deficit to just two after a triple at the 1:29 mark of the fourth frame, 77-79.

But last game's hero Reyes and Leo Najorda put the exclamation point with back-to-back baskets to ice the win.

Tied at 20 entering the second quarter, the Vanguards then just torched the net, unleashing 29 points to break the game wide open at the break, 49-36.

Roxas captain James Castro led his squad with 17 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Also contributing to the Vanguards were Najorda and Jhong Bondoc with 16 points apiece.

JK Casiño sets record

Playmaker JK Casiño entered the record books with his 12 assists, the most in the Mindanao Leg. He also had five points and five rebounds.

Chito Jaime rises for a triple from way beyond the arc.

Lee Yu was once again at the forefront of Iligan's attack with 21 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Wilson Baltazar added 18 points of his own but went a measly 4-of-18 from the field.

The Archangels have yet to get a win, slipping to 0-4, still at the bottom spot in the nine-team field.

Roxas will next play on Friday, 4 p.m. against ALZA Alayon. Meanwhile, Iligan will be back Tuesday against league-leading Clarin at 4 pm.

The Scores:

Roxas 84 - Castro 17, Najorda 16, Bondoc 16, Jaime 10, Camacho 8, Rifarial 6, Casino 5, Sta. Ana 2, Reyes 2, Deles 2, Elmejrab 0, Templo 0, Pasia 0.

Iligan City 79 - Lee Yu 21, Baltazar 18, Marata M. 11, Pinas 7, Canon 6, Andor 6, Ballon 4, Dionson 2, Reyes 2, Tamayo 2, Ordeniza 0, Tagolimot 0, Marata E. 0.

Quarterscores: 20-20, 49-36, 70-59, 84-79.

