Roxas Vanguards face Davao Occidental in Pilipinas Super League opener

THE Roxas Vanguards are leaning on young players as they compete in the Pilipinas Super League Pearl of the Orient Cup which opens on Friday at the Dipolog Sports Complex.

The Vanguards will face the Davao Occidental Tigers on Friday to open the competition, with head coach Alvin Grey looking to play a fast-paced game for the season which will have three conferences but with shorter breaks.

“Mas marami kaming batang player kasi running game kami. Long term kami kaya kung maganda performance, mas better,” said Grey.

The Vanguards are one of the nine teams that will play a double round-robin format with the top four teams moving to the semifinals and the winners going to the finals.

“One month and 15 days lang ang break dito. Pag natapos kami ng May, June uli ang opening. Almost one year kaya nag-decide ako na kumuha ng mga bata,” said Grey.

Grey also looks forward to playing in Roxas where a couple of games will also be played.

“Mas maraming games sa Roxas. Naeexcite ‘yung players sabi ko, mag-enjoy lang tayo sa game pero stick sa system,” Grey said.

Roxas mayor Jan Hendrik Vallecer is the team owner, with Peepoy Marata and Crisalde Realiza as team manager and team representative respectively.

Mong Basco, Ivan Michaelo Jose, Justin Oliver Serrano, Jerick Nacpil, Wowie Escosio, Mel Mabigat, Jaymar Gimpayan, Oliver De Guzman, Mario Bonleon, Jude Codinera, Jonlee Valin, Jeson Delfinado, Phapart Mandreza, Levi Dela Cruz, Wawa Templo, Kentoy Segura, and Shan Vesagas are the players of Roxas.

Ryan De Ramos and Prince Grey are the assistant coach and conditioning coach, respectively.

