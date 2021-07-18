Roxas overcomes Zamboanga City for first win in VisMin Cup

LESTER Reyes scored on a last-second layup as Petra Cement-Roxas edged JPS Zamboanga City, 71-69, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Sunday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

JK Casiño drove to the basket and at the last second dished it off to Reyes who came up with the winner.

"Set play talaga namin 'yun. Kailangan talaga naming i-go hard kasi penalty naman sila, kahit isang point lang makuha namin panalo pa rin," said Roxas coach Eddie Laure.

The Vanguards scored their first win after starting the tournament with two losses.

Trailing by nine halfway through the fourth period, Roxas went on an 11-2 blitz, topped by Leo Najorda's triple, to knot the game at 69 with 19.7 ticks left.

JPS' Gabby Espinas airballed his jump shot as the shot clock expired to give Roxas the ball with 5.7 seconds left.

James Castro led the Vanguards with 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

Chito Jaime had a double-double for Roxas with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Reyes finished with eight points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

Jerwin Gaco had 22 points and nine rebounds for Zamboanga City, which slid to 2-2.

Rudy Lingganay and Med Salim had 13 points apiece, Espinas had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Zamboanga City battles Misamis Oriental on Monday at 2 p.m. while Roxas faces Iligan at 4 p.m.

The scores:

Roxas 71 - Castro 17, Jaime 14, Reyes 8, Bondoc 8, Camacho 8, Casino 8, Najorda 6, Rifaril 2, Sta. Ana 0, Intic 0, Elmejrab 0, Templo 0, Deles 0.

Zamboanga City 69 - Gaco 22, Salim 13, Lingganay 13, Espinas 12, Neypes 2, Yu 2, Belencion 2, Matias 2, Jeruta 1, Ferrer 0.

Quarterscores: 24-14; 40-39; 54-57; 71-69.

