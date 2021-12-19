Roi Sumang hits dagger trey as Nueva Ecija stuns San Juan

ROI Sumang drilled the dagger three in the last 17 seconds to carry the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards to a pulsating 88-85 victory over San Juan Knights Go for Gold AICC on Sunday night in the MPBL Invitational at Mall of Asia Arena.

The former NLEX guard capped his 13-point performance with that crucial basket that gave his side an 87-81 lead, sealing Nueva Ecija's third straight win and the top seed in Group A.

"Roi made a brillant play. He is a talented guy and we pay the big bucks for his ability," said Rice Vanguards coach Carlo Tan.

Justin Gutang also played a sensational game with his 15 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and two steals, while veterans Michael Mabulac and Byron Villarias tallied double-doubles as they combined for 21 points and 23 boards.

It was a tough defeat for San Juan, which came in the favorites in this pocket tourney but has now slipped to 3-1 . The Knights will head to the quarterfinals as the second-seed in the pool to meet the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors.

Rhenz Abando paced the Knights with 15 points and six rebounds, while JM Calma had 14 points and 11 boards in the loss.

Nueva Ecija has one more game left before heading to the quarters where they will face the Iloilo United Royals, who earlier took down the Caloocan Excellence, 80-69 in Group C action.

John Mahari took full advantage of the opportunity and dropped 16 points for Iloilo's third straight win to finish the group at 4-1 against the also-ran Caloocan (1-4).

Basilan Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot also boosted its quarterfinal hopes with a 98-95 double overtime win over Laguna Krah Asia Heroes.

Jay Collado scored the game-clinching bucket with 11.9 ticks remaining, before Basilan's defense forced Laguna to commit two turnovers, leading to Jaymar Gimpayan sealing the game with a second left on the clock.

The gutsy win preserved Basilan's unbeaten run in Group B on a 3-0 card and it formally punch a ticket with another win against Makati FSD Blazers on Monday.

Collado pumped 19 points and 12 rebounds to steer his team to the victory, while keeping Laguna winless at 0-4.

Mindoro stays in hunt

In the day's other games, Mindoro-EOG Burlington Tamaraws blasted the GenSan Warriors, 87-73 to boost their chances for a playoff spot.

Allen Liwag carried Mindoro with 23 points and 14 rebounds in the win that pushed its record to 4-1. It needs a loss from either the Manila Stars or Imus Bandera to secure a top two finish in Group D.

Jess Quilatan also gave the Bacoor City Strikers a sweet sendoff, drailing the game-winning putback with 2.1 seconds left to take the 87-86 conquest of Negros Muscovados.

It capped off his superb game of 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals as Bacoor ended its campaign at 2-3 in Group A and kept Negros without a win in four outings.

