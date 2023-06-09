Roi Sumang set for Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards return in MPBL

ROI Sumang is slated to play for Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the MPBL following his stint with NorthPort in the PBA.

Sumang is one of the new acquisitions of the Rice Vanguards along with former Japan B.League cager Kemark Carino, Sherwin Concepcion, and Orin Catacutan.

No NorthPort return for Roi Sumang

Sumang is coming off a stint with NorthPort but has become a free agent and didn't suit up for the Batang Pier in the PBA on Tour.

Nueva Ecija stakes its 11-1 record on Friday against Quezon City with Sumang expected to suit up in their 4 p.m. game.

Sumang is no longer a stranger to Nueva Ecija as he had already played for the Vanguards in 2021 before signing with NorthPort.

