    Roi Sumang set for Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards return in MPBL

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Sherwin Concepcion Kemark Carino Roi Sumang Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards
    Sherwin Concepcion, Kemark Carino, and Roi Sumang are the Rice Vanguards' top recruits.
    PHOTO: Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards on Facebook

    ROI Sumang is slated to play for Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the MPBL following his stint with NorthPort in the PBA.

    Sumang is one of the new acquisitions of the Rice Vanguards along with former Japan B.League cager Kemark Carino, Sherwin Concepcion, and Orin Catacutan.

    No NorthPort return for Roi Sumang

    Sumang is coming off a stint with NorthPort but has become a free agent and didn't suit up for the Batang Pier in the PBA on Tour.

    Nueva Ecija stakes its 11-1 record on Friday against Quezon City with Sumang expected to suit up in their 4 p.m. game.

    Sumang is no longer a stranger to Nueva Ecija as he had already played for the Vanguards in 2021 before signing with NorthPort.

    roi sumang nueva ecija

