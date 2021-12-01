Roi Sumang suits up for Nueva Ecija in MPBL Invitational

ROI Sumang is slated to play for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the MPBL Invitational after being left without a team in the PBA.

The 30-year-old guard will be part of the Rice Vanguards team that already has Marc Pingris and PJ Simon, according to the rosters released by the league.

Sumang last saw action in the PBA with Blackwater in the 2020 bubble. He was sent by the Elite to NLEX as part of a three-team trade that allowed TNT to obtain the Road Warriors' No. 4 pick in the recent draft. Mikey Williams was picked fourth in the Season 46 draft.

Sumang didn't made it to the NLEX roster during the 2021 Philippine Cup.

This is Sumang's first foray in another league since he was picked 23rd overall pick by GlobalPort in the 2015 draft. He played for Blackwater from 2016 to 2020.

