Robi Nayve drains winner as CSB Blazers fend off Mapua Cardinals

ROBI Nayve drained the game-winning jumper with 10.7 seconds left to lift St. Benilde to a 77-76 win over Mapua on Sunday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

The Blazers guard pulled up from 15-feet away and drained the go-ahead bucket before the Cardinals' Clint Escamis muffed his jumper as the buzzer sounded.

"It wasn't really for me. It was supposed to be for Jimboy [Pasturan]. I just took the opportunity," said Nayve.

It was the biggest of his 11 points in the game to earn St. Benilde's first win in Group A after losing its opener against Adamson.

"Good experience for us," remarked coach Charles Tiu. "We have to adjust to how they call the game. I'm happy that despite the fact, we were able to execute. That was just Robi making a play. Credit to Robi, that was all him."

Mark Sangco came off the bench and drilled three treys, finishing with 17 points, as Will Gozum had 12 points, five rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals.

Mapua suffered its second loss despite Brian Lacap's 20 points, five rebounds, and two blocks.

The scores:

CSB 77 - Sangco 17, Gozum 12, Nayve 11, Dimayuga 7, Pasturan 6, Serrano 6, Davis 5, Marcos 4, Corteza 4, Sumabat 3, Vanguardia 2, Mosqueda 0, Dionela 0.

Mapua 76 - Lacap 20, Salenga 18, Agustin 8, Parinas 8, Garcia 6, Escamis 5, Soriano 5, Igliane 4, Cuenco 2, Evangelista 0.

Quarterscores: 15-21; 36-37; 59-58; 77-76.

