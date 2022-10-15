RJ Abarrientos waxes hot in Ulsan debut as Abando benched

RJ Abarrientos had an explosive start to his 2022-23 KBL campaign, helping the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to an 85-76 opener over the Suwon KT SonicBoom Saturday at Suwon KT Arena.

RJ Abarrientos Korea news

The Gilas Pilipinas guard shot three treys for his 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal to help Ulsan start its season on a high.

Gauge Prim topped the Phoebus with 17 points, 13 boards, two assists, and two steals, Jang Jae-seok had 12 points and three rebounds, and Justin Knox got 10 points and five rebounds.

EJ Anosike led the SonicBoom with 20 points and nine rebounds in the defeat for the home team.

On the other hand, Ethan Alvano's best efforts weren't enough as Wonju DB Promy bowed to Goyang Carrot Jumpers at Goyang Indoor Stadium.

He led the way for Wonju with 18 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, and one steal but could not help his side claim its first win of the tourney.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jeon Seong-hyeon powered Goyang with 23 points from three triples.

Meanwhile, Rhenz Abando was benched in Anyang KGC's 88-75 win over Seoul SK Knights at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Omari Spellman put Anyang on his back with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists, as Oh Se-keun and Moon Seong-gon both had 17 in the conquest.

Watch Now

Seoul leaned on Jameel Warney's 23 points and 13 boards in the loss.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.