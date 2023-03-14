RJ Abarrientos outshines SJ Belangel in Ulsan win

RJ Abarrientos got one over SJ Belangel as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus dispatched Daegu KOGAS, 86-75, in the Korean Basketball League on Tuesday night at the Ulsan Dongchun Gymnasium.

RJ Abarrientos vs SJ Belangel in Korea

Abarrientos continued to impress in his maiden season in Korea, scattering 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including four triples, 13 assists, three boards, and two steals in almost 31 minutes to lead his team to the win in the game featuring two Filipino imports.

American reinforcement Gaige Prim anchored the Ulsan paint with 24 points and 10 rebounds as his team hiked its record to 30-19 to move just a half-game behind the third-running Seoul SK Knights.

Daegu, on the other hand, fell to 17-33 to get stuck in second to last in the 10-team standings.

Belangel contributed 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and two steals in 20 minutes, while former San Miguel import Devon Scott put up 14 points, nine rebounds, and three assists for Daegu in a losing cause.