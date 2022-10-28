RJ Abarrientos gets better of SJ Belangel as Ulsan extends win streak

RJ Abarrientos got the better of SJ Belangel in their first face-off in Korea as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus outlasted Deagu KOGAS Pegasus, 81-71, in the 2022-23 KBL season on Friday at the Daegu Gymnasium.

Abarrientos shot 3-of-10 from deep for his 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal to help extend his side's win streak to three for a 4-1 (win-loss) record.

Gauge Prim collected 15 points, five boards, and three steals, Lee Woo Seok added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Kim Young Hyun scored 11 points for Ulsan.

Belangel also did well, scoring 13 points on 5-of-10 field goal shooting in Daegu's third straight loss to fall to 1-4.

Rhenz Abando remained in street clothes as Anyang KGC trumped Changwon LG Sakers, 83-79, at Changwon Gymnasium.

Anyang climbed to 5-1 while Changwon fell to 3-2 with Justin Gutang still benched.

Wonju DB Promy also got a big lift from Ethan Alvano's solid game in their 92-83 triumph over Seoul SK Knights on Thursday at Wonju Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am guard tallied eight points, 11 assists, and one steal to help his side rise to 3-2.

