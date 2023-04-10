Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Abarrientos-Abando semis face-off aborted as Ulsan bows out

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    RJ Abarrientos Ulsan KBL
    RJ Abarrientos had a bad time to have an off night.
    PHOTO: Ulsan Mobis Phoebus on Facebook

    RJ Abarrientos saw a nightmarish end to a dream maiden season in Korean Basketball League as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus fell to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 77-71, in the deciding Game Five of the quarterfinals on Monday.

    RJ Abarrientos stats KBL April 10

    The newly crowned KBL Rookie of the Year was held to just five points on 2-of-6 shooting, missing all his three three-point attempts, alongside just one assist and one rebound in almost 27 minutes of play as a starter, denying a semifinal matchup against Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC.

    Ulsan did erase a 13-point deficit late in the third quarter, but failed to sustain its push in the payoff period as the fourth-seeded team wasted its second straight chance to close out the fifth-seeded Carrot Jumpers, this time on their home floor at the Ulsan Dongchun Gymnasium.

      By climbing out of a 2-1 hole in the best-of-five series, Goyang set up a semifinal showdown against No. 1 Anyang starting on Thursday night.

      Justin Gutang and the second-seeded Changwon LG Sakers face the Seoul SK Knights in the other Final Four pairing with Game One on Friday.

