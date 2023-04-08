Goyang drags RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan to KBL quarterfinals decider

RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus failed in their first chance to reach the Korean Basketball League semifinals after falling to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 87-80, on Saturday.

RJ Abarrientos stats KBL April 8

Ulsan wasted an early 15-point lead as the Carrot Jumpers completed a comeback to the delight of the home crowd in Game Four of the quarterfinals at the Goyang Gymnasium.

Abarrientos contributed 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including two triples, and five assists in over 26 minutes as a starter.

Ulsan, tough, failed to find an answer for Didric Lawson, who led the Carrot Jumpers with 35 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

The deciding Game Five is on Monday at the Ulsan Dongchun Gymnasium, with the winner earning the right to face Rhenz Abando and the top-seeded Anyang KGC.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN