Seoul ends Ulsan win streak at three as Abarrientos scores 13

RJ Abarrientos is slowly getting his groove back, but Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus suffered a 92-90 loss to Seoul SK Knights in the 2022-23 KBL season on Thursday at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.
The Gilas Pilipinas gunner made only one three-pointer but still wound up with 13 points, six assists, and three rebounds as the visitors saw their three-game win run snapped.
Gauge Prim led Ulsan with 24 points, 16 boards, four assists, two blocks, and one steal, as Lee Woo-seok shot 3-of-5 from deep for his 24 points, six rebounds, and five dimes.
Their efforts, however, fell short as the Phoebus dropped to 8-5.
Choi Jun-yong paced Seoul with 19 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano was also stifled in Wonju DB Promy's 88-78 defeat to Suwon KT SonicBoom at Suwon KT Arena.
The Fil-Am guard only had three points to his name, to go with two rebounds and one assists but had four of the team's 16 turnovers.
It was Wonju's fifth straight defeat to fall to 6-8.