Seoul ends Ulsan win streak at three as Abarrientos scores 13

RJ Abarrientos is slowly getting his groove back, but Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus suffered a 92-90 loss to Seoul SK Knights in the 2022-23 KBL season on Thursday at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas gunner made only one three-pointer but still wound up with 13 points, six assists, and three rebounds as the visitors saw their three-game win run snapped.

Gauge Prim led Ulsan with 24 points, 16 boards, four assists, two blocks, and one steal, as Lee Woo-seok shot 3-of-5 from deep for his 24 points, six rebounds, and five dimes.

Their efforts, however, fell short as the Phoebus dropped to 8-5.

Choi Jun-yong paced Seoul with 19 points and six boards.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano was also stifled in Wonju DB Promy's 88-78 defeat to Suwon KT SonicBoom at Suwon KT Arena.

The Fil-Am guard only had three points to his name, to go with two rebounds and one assists but had four of the team's 16 turnovers.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It was Wonju's fifth straight defeat to fall to 6-8.