RJ Abarrientos continues to dazzle, but SJ Belangel has last laugh

RJ Abarrientos had the better game, but SJ Belangel's Daegu KOGAS Pegasus got the better of Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, 87-80, on Sunday in the 2022 KBL Cup at Tongyeong Gymnasium.

The former Far Eastern University gunner shot 2-of-11 from deep for his 17 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds in 31 minutes for Ulsan Hyundai.

On the other hand, ex-Ateneo guard Belangel only logged 15 minutes and collected six points and two rebounds for Daegu KOGAS.

Still, the Pegasus relied on the two-pronged attack of Lee Dae Sung, who poured 27 points and four rebounds, and Senegalese center Youssou Ndoye, who had 22 points, six boards, and two assists, to nab the win.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gaige Prim led the Phoebus with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

The two teams face off anew on Tuesday in Group D as all 10 teams used this as a preseason preparation ahead of the season opener on Oct. 15.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano got 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds in Wonju DB Promy's 88-84 loss to Suwon KT Sonicboom.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.