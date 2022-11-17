RJ Abarrientos returns after three games out as Ulsan beats Anyang

RJ Abarrientos returned from a three-game absence, helping Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to a 92-85 win over Anyang KGC on Wednesday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Anyang Gymnasium.
Back from a sprained ankle, Abarrientos made only one basket, a three-pointer from four attempts, and finished with two assists and one rebound in 13 minutes of play.
Ulsan snapped a two-game skid for a 6-4 win-loss record.
Gauge Prim led the Phoebus with 25 points, 15 boards, and three steals.
Rhenz Abando, meanwhile, wasn't deployed in the game as Anyang lost back-to-back games to fall to 8-3.
Omari Spellman put the home team on his back with 21 points and nine rebounds in the defeat.