RJ Abarrientos returns after three games out as Ulsan beats Anyang

RJ Abarrientos returned from a three-game absence, helping Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to a 92-85 win over Anyang KGC on Wednesday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Anyang Gymnasium.

Back from a sprained ankle, Abarrientos made only one basket, a three-pointer from four attempts, and finished with two assists and one rebound in 13 minutes of play.

See Steve Nash company producing East Asia Super League reality series

Ulsan snapped a two-game skid for a 6-4 win-loss record.

Gauge Prim led the Phoebus with 25 points, 15 boards, and three steals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rhenz Abando, meanwhile, wasn't deployed in the game as Anyang lost back-to-back games to fall to 8-3.

Omari Spellman put the home team on his back with 21 points and nine rebounds in the defeat.

Watch Now