    RJ Abarrientos returns after three games out as Ulsan beats Anyang

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    RJ Abarrientos returned from a three-game absence, helping Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to a 92-85 win over Anyang KGC on Wednesday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Anyang Gymnasium.

    Back from a sprained ankle, Abarrientos made only one basket, a three-pointer from four attempts, and finished with two assists and one rebound in 13 minutes of play.

    Ulsan snapped a two-game skid for a 6-4 win-loss record.

    Gauge Prim led the Phoebus with 25 points, 15 boards, and three steals.

      Rhenz Abando, meanwhile, wasn't deployed in the game as Anyang lost back-to-back games to fall to 8-3.

      Omari Spellman put the home team on his back with 21 points and nine rebounds in the defeat.

