    Basketball

    RJ Abarrientos hits six treys as Ulsan makes it back-to-back wins

    by randolph b. leongson
    RJ Abarrientos
    RJ Abarrientos continued to wax hot in the 2022-23 KBL season, helping Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to a 97-84 win over Seoul SK Knights on Tuesday at the Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.

    The Gilas Pilipinas shooter hit six three-pointers for his 23 points to carry Ulsan to back-to-back wins and a 3-1 record. He also collected six rebounds, four assists, and three steals to reinforce his position as the Phoebus' designated gunner.

    Two of those treys came in the final 70 seconds of the game when Ulsan fended off a tough stand from Seoul.

    Gauge Prim led the Phoebus with 26 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, as Shin Seong-jin shot 3-of-7 from deep for his 18 points.

      The Knights leaned on Jameel Warney's 29 points in the losing effort.

