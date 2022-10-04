RJ Abarrientos hits four treys as Ulsan Hyundai advances in KBL Cup

RJ Abarrientos once again found his range and helped Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus take a 92-83 win over Daegu KOGAS Pegasus on Tuesday in the 2022 KBL Cup at Tongyeong Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas shooter hit 4-of-11 attempts from distance for his 15 points, six assists, three steals, and one rebound in 32 minutes for his first taste of win in Korea.

Gauge Prim led Ulsan Hyundai with 18 points and six boards to help Ulsan even up this Group D face-off serving as the preseason for the next KBL season.

The nine-point win allowed Abarrientos' Phoebus to advance to the playoffs even after tasting an 87-80 loss last Sunday to the same Pegasus side.

On the flipside, SJ Belangel only had four points, two rebounds, and two assists in 11 minutes of play for Daegu KOGAS.

Youssou Ndoye paced the Pegasus with 24 points and seven boards in the defeat.

In the other game, Ethan Alvano collected 12 points, eight assists, and four rebounds as Wonju DB Promy routed Jeonju KCC Egis, 97-77.

