    Basketball

    RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan on cusp of KBL semis face-off vs Abando, Anyang

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    RJ Abarrientos Ulsan KBL
    PHOTO: Ulsan Mobis Phoebus on Facebook

    RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus moved on the verge of the Korean Basketball League semifinals after rolling past the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 84-69, on Thursday at the Goyang Gymnasium.

    RJ Abarrientos KBL stats April 6

    The Filipino playmaker and KBL Rookie of the year put up 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting, including two treys, on top of six assists, and one board in over 28 minutes as a starter to help Ulsan erase an early nine-point deficit in Game Three of the quarterfinals.

    With the road win, Ulsan took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and is now a win away from setting up a semifinal matchup against top seed Anyang KGC and Rhenz Abando.

    Ulsan bounced back from an 86-79 home loss in Game Two last Tuesday.

    Ulsan can finish off Goyang in Game Four on Saturday afternoon also at the opponent’s home floor.

