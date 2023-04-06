RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan on cusp of KBL semis face-off vs Abando, Anyang

RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus moved on the verge of the Korean Basketball League semifinals after rolling past the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 84-69, on Thursday at the Goyang Gymnasium.

RJ Abarrientos KBL stats April 6

The Filipino playmaker and KBL Rookie of the year put up 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting, including two treys, on top of six assists, and one board in over 28 minutes as a starter to help Ulsan erase an early nine-point deficit in Game Three of the quarterfinals.

With the road win, Ulsan took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and is now a win away from setting up a semifinal matchup against top seed Anyang KGC and Rhenz Abando.

Ulsan bounced back from an 86-79 home loss in Game Two last Tuesday.

Ulsan can finish off Goyang in Game Four on Saturday afternoon also at the opponent’s home floor.

