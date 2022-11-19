RJ Abarrientos fires blanks but makes seven assists as Ulsan beats Seoul

RJ Abarrientos helped Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus score their first home win in the 2022-23 KBL season, an 86-77 victory over Seoul Samsung Thunders on Saturday at Dongcheon Gymnasium.

Playing in his second game back from a sprained ankle, Abarrientos registered seven points on 1-of-8 clip from distance, with seven assists, two steals, and one rebound as Ulsan earned back-to-back victories.

Gauge Prim led Ulsan with 25 points, 20 boards, six assists, and two steals, as Lee Woo-seok got 15 points on 7-of-11 clip from the free throw line.

Ulsan improved to 7-4.

Marcus Derrickson led Seoul with 24 points and six rebounds in the loss.

SJ Belangel remained solid as a starter as Daegu KOGAS Pegasus snapped a four-game slump with an 81-76 escape from Seoul SK Knights at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.

Belangel fired 10 points built on two treys, to go with three rebounds, three steals, and two assists as Daegu improved to 3-8.

Lee Dae-Sung paced the Pegasus with 22 points on 2-of-7 clip from beyond the arc.