RJ Abarrientos helps Ulsan in bounce back win vs Alvano's Wonju

RJ Abarrientos played big anew in Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus' bounce back win against Wonju DB Promy, 83-70, in the 2022-23 KBL season on Monday at Wonju Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard dished out six assists and made four steals to make up for his 1-of-10 shooting from deep to finish with 15 points.

Gauge Prim led Ulsan with 24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, as Seo Myung-jin had 14 points, six boards, and three dimes in the victory.

The Phoebus rose to a 10-7 card, while sending the Promy to a 7-10 slate.

Ethan Alvano was one of the few bright spots for Wonju with 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Lennard Freeman paced the hosts with 21 points and 11 boards in the defeat.

