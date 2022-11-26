RJ Abarrientos explodes for 20 in Ulsan bounce-back

RJ Abarrientos finally got back to his old deadly form to lead Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to a 85-68 domination of Jeonju KCC Egis in the 2022-23 KBL season on Saturday at Dongcheon Gymnasium.

Filipinos in KBL news

The Gilas Pilipinas guard sizzled with his 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc for a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

Abarrientos waxing hot from deep enabled Ulsan to bounce back and claim its fourth win in five games to rise to 9-5.

Lee Woo-seok added 20 points and four boards, Jang Jae-suk had 11 points and six rebounds, and Gauge Prim had a double-double of 10 points and 12 boards for the Phoebus.

Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) paced Jeonju with 20 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Justin Gutang also saw action in Changwon LG Sakers' 83-71 win over Suwon KT SonicBoom at Suwon KT Arena.

The former St. Benilde high-flyer only had two points in his 16 minutes, but also gathered five rebounds and four assists in the win.

Changwon finally had its first win streak of the season, winning back-to-back games to rise to 7-6.

Ethan Alvano's solid game, on the other hand, ended up for naught as Wonju DB Promy took the 85-81 loss to Seoul SK Knights at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am guard led Wonju with 20 points built on four treys, to go with seven assists, five boards, and three steals in the team's sixth straight defeat to sink to 6-9.