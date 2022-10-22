RJ Abarrientos erupts for 21 as Ulsan stuns Jeonju; Abando still benched

RJ Abarrientos waxed hot and rescued Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus late to pull off the 89-88 thriller over Jeonju KCC Egis Saturday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Jeonju Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas sniper shot 5-of-10 from deep for his team-best 21 points, but more importantly scored the game-sealing steal on Ra Gun-A in the final 30 seconds to help his side earn the bounce back win and rise to 2-1.

Abarrientos also had eight assists, four steals, and three rebounds to sustain his stellar first season in Ulsan.

Former Star import Ra (Ricardo Ratliffe) led Jeonju with 23 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, on the other hand, suffered a 105-90 defeat to Seoul SK Knights at Daegu Gymnasium.

SJ Belangel tallied 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists, but committed four of the team's 14 turnovers and played in foul trouble in his 25 minutes of action.

Daegu dropped to a 1-2 card.

Ethan Alvano, meanwhile, helped Wonju DB Promy to their first win over Suwon KT SonicBoom, 81-71, at Wonju Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am guard registered 11 points, six assists, five boards, and one steal to end a two-game losing skid and rise to 1-2.

Rhenz Abando was still benched in Anyang KGC's 80-79 escape from Seoul Samsung Thunders at Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

Anyang preserved its pristine 4-0 record behind Oh Se-keun's 23 points and six rebounds.

