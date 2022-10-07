RJ Abarrientos drains four treys to steer Ulsan to KBL Cup Finals

RJ Abarrientos drained four treys as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus advanced to the 2022 KBL Cup Finals after outlasting the Changwon LG Sakers, 82-78, Friday at Tongyeong Gymnasium.
RJ Abarrientos Korea update
The Gilas Pilipinas guard once again had the hot hands as he shot 4-of-9 from beyond the arc for his 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one block.
Gauge Prim led Ulsan Hyundai with 20 points and 17 boards, as Ham Ji-hoon (14 points) and Lee Woo-seok (13) had solid contributions for the Phoebus.
Egyptian big man Assem Marei topped Changwon with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.
Justin Gutang went scoreless in six minutes but still had one assist in the Sakers loss.
Ulsan Hyundai will face the winner of the Goyang Carrot Jumpers and Suwon KT Sonicboom in the preseason championship.
