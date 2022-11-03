Rising Kieffer Alas steers PH side to Asia Pacific Cup title

YOUNG Kieffer Alas finally conquered Singapore this time.

Now playing as a local, Alas spearheaded Elite Philippines to the U15 championship of the 9th Asia Pacific Cup with a 100-48 romp of BKK Rookies of Thailand at the United World College over the weekend.

The 6-foot-2 incoming rookie guard of La Salle Greenhills proved to be head over shoulders from the rest of the competitions as he finished with an all-around game of 25 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and seven steals in leading the Philippine side of coach Mark Herrera to the title.

Three years ago, the 15-year-old Alas also played in the same tournament as an import for the U13 Indo Muda team. The Indonesian-based ballclub though, failed to make it to the playoffs.

But there was no denying Alas this time as the young cager delivered for the Philippine side, who was cheered on by a motley crew of Filipinos including his parents Liza and Louie Alas.

A total of 15 teams competed in the division divided into three groups of five teams each.

The top three teams in each pool advanced to the semis and was joined by the best no. 2 team after the eliminations.

Elite Philippines came out on top of Pool B, Pinoy Youth Dreamers was the no. 1 seed in Pool C, while Pool A belonged to BKK Rookies.

The fourth semis berth was claimed by Titans U15 of the host country.

Elite routed Titans in the semis, 97-28, while BKK Rookies denied what could have been an all-Filipino finals when it defeated Pinoy Youth Dreamers, 48-37, in the other pairings.

Pinoy Youth Dreamers however, clinched third place by beating Titans, 52-39.

