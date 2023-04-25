Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Rhenz Abando, Anyang lose at home to Seoul in KBL Finals opener

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    Rhenz Abando Anyang KGC
    PHOTO: Anyang KGC on Facebook

    ANYANG KGC failed to solve a familiar finals puzzle, surrendering a 77-69 decision to the defending champion Seoul SK Knights at the start of the Korean Basketball League Finals on Tuesday night at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium.

    Losing to Seoul in five games in the finals last year, Anyang’s stature as the top seed this season hardly mattered as it wasted an early lead to fall to the No. 3 seed in Game One of the best-of-seven finals at home.

    Rhenz Abando stats KBL April 25

    Rhenz Abando got the start, but wound up with just four points on 2-of-3 shooting, two boards, and one assist in almost 21 minutes of action.

    Omari Spellman paced Anyang with 24 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and one steal that went for naught.

      Jamil Wonney and Seonhyung Kim led the Knights with 23 and 22 points, respectively.

      Game Two of the best-of-seven series is on Thursday in the same venue.

