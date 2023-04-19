Rhenz Abando, Anyang KGC finish off Goyang to reach KBL Finals

RHENZ Abando and Anyang KGC finished off the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 89-61, on Wednesday to advance to the Korean Basketball League Finals.

Anyang went off to a great start and led by as many as 33 points to score the wire-to-wire win on the road at the Goyang Gymnasium to close out the best-of-five semifinal series in four games.

Seonggon Moon led Anyang with 22 points, built on four treys, seven boards, and two assists.

Rhenz Abando stats KBL April 19

Abando was scoreless after missing his three shots, although he grabbed four rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench.

Anyang set up a finals face-off against the Seoul SK Knights, who stunned the second-seeded Changwon LG Sakers in a sweep in their Final Four pairing.