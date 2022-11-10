Rhenz Abando scoreless as Anyang's four-win streak comes to an end

ANYANG KGC saw its four-game win streak ended by Seoul Samsung Thunders, 67-60, on Thursday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Anyang Gymnasium.

Rhenz Abando went scoreless in his nine minutes of play but still got a steal and a block as the home team suffered just their second loss in 10 games.

The league leaders were held to just eight points in the payoff period.

Byun Joon Hyung led Anyang with 13 points and three assists, as import Omari Spellman was held to just eight points and 10 boards in the loss.

Seoul leaned on Lee Jung Hyun's 17 points from two triples and Marcus Derrickson's 15 points and six rebounds to nab the victory.

