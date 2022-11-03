Abando's team gets better of Alvano's; Belangel's Daegu woes worsen

ETHAN Alvano had the better game, but Rhenz Abando and the rest of Anyang KGC pulled off the 99-82 victory in the 2022-23 KBL season on Thursday at Wonju Gymnasium.

Filipinos in KBL news

The Fil-Am guard led Wonju with his 22 points on 5-of-7 clip from deep, to go with three rebounds and three assists but fouled out with 2:52 left in the game.

Abando, on the other hand, didn't need to score for his side to emerge victorious as he only had two assists, one rebound, and one block despite missing his two shot attempts in his five minutes of play.

Instead, Anyang leaned on Omari Spellman's 25 points, 11 boards, and three assists and Oh Se-keun's 19 points, seven rebounds, and four dimes.

Anyang took its third straight win to rise to a league-leading 7-1 record, while ending Wonju's five-game win streak and send it down to 5-3.

Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, meanwhile, bowed to Suwon KT SonicBoom, 97-81, at Daegu Gymnasium.

SJ Belangel only had nine points on 2-of-11 field goal shooting, on top of three assists and two rebounds in the losing cause.

Daegu dropped to 2-5 as it lost four of its last five games.

