Abando's Anyang extends win streak to four at expense of Belangel's Daegu

RHENZ Abando's Anyang KGC stretched its win streak to four with a 73-72 escape from SJ Belangel's Daegu KOGAS Pegasus on Saturday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Anyang Gymnasium.

Filipinos in KBL news

Abando played 10 minutes and registered six points, two rebounds, and one block as the league leaders stayed atop the standings at 8-1.

Omari Spellman paced Anyang with his monster numbers of 24 points, 20 boards, and four assists, while Byun Joon-hyung shot 2-of-4 from deep for his 17 points and four assists in the win.

On the flipside, Belangel finished with 13 points on 3-of-7 clip from threes, two rebounds, and one assist as Daegu lost back-to-back games.

Murphy Holloway put the Pegasus on his back with 23 points and 19 boards as they dropped to 2-6.

Meanwhile, RJ Abarrientos still sat out Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus' 86-81 loss to Wonju DB Promy at Wonju Gymnasium.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This is the second game that the Filipino shooter missed due to a sprained right ankle.

Lee Woo-seok put Ulsan on his back with 19 points and six boards, while Gauge Prim and Justin Knox both had 14 each to fall to 5-3.

Ethan Alvano remained solid for Wonju (6-3) with his 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds in the victory.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.