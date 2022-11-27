Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Rhenz Abando scores season-high 21 in Anyang's fifth win in a row

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Rhenz Abando KGC Anyang Korea
    PHOTO: Anyang KGC

    RHENZ Abando put up a season-best performance in Anyang KGC's fifth straight victory - a 90-84 win over defending champions Seoul SK Knights on Sunday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Anyang Gymnasium.

    The former NCAA MVP was hyper-efficient on the floor, shooting 9-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep for his team-best 21 points, to go with five rebounds and five assists as Anyang stayed atop the standings with a 13-3 win-loss record.

      Omari Spellman also matched his 21-point output, on top of 12 boards, five dimes, two steals, and one block.

      Anyang's locals also got their licks, with Byun Jun Hyung scoring 19 points built on a pair of threes, alongside four rebounds and three assists, and Oh Se Keun chipping in 17 points, three boards, three dimes, and three steals.

      [READ: Japan B.League team eyes Jerom Lastimosa]

      Seoul leaned on Jameel Warney and Kim Seon-hyung's 22 points in the defeat.

      PHOTO: Anyang KGC

