Rhenz Abando scores season-high 21 in Anyang's fifth win in a row

RHENZ Abando put up a season-best performance in Anyang KGC's fifth straight victory - a 90-84 win over defending champions Seoul SK Knights on Sunday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Anyang Gymnasium.

The former NCAA MVP was hyper-efficient on the floor, shooting 9-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep for his team-best 21 points, to go with five rebounds and five assists as Anyang stayed atop the standings with a 13-3 win-loss record.

Omari Spellman also matched his 21-point output, on top of 12 boards, five dimes, two steals, and one block.

Anyang's locals also got their licks, with Byun Jun Hyung scoring 19 points built on a pair of threes, alongside four rebounds and three assists, and Oh Se Keun chipping in 17 points, three boards, three dimes, and three steals.

Seoul leaned on Jameel Warney and Kim Seon-hyung's 22 points in the defeat.

