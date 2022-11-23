Rhenz Abando helps Anyang beat Jeonju, stretch win streak to three

RHENZ Abando once again had a solid showing in Anyang KGC's 84-82 victory over Jeonju KCC Egis in the 2022-23 KBL season on Wednesday at Jeonju Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas forward erupted for 15 points on 2-of-3 shooting from deep, alongside a rebound, an assist, and a steal in Anyang's third straight win.

Byun Jun Hyung led the visitors with 22 points, six assists, and four boards, as Darryl Monroe and Omari Spellman added 12 apiece.

Anyang kept its hold on the lead at 11-3.

Jeonju leaned on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's 29 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists, as Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) was held to just eight points and four boards in the loss.

Meanwhile, Changwon LG Sakers' up-and-down season continued with an 81-77 squeaker over Wonju DB Promy at Wonju Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Justin Gutang went scoreless in five minutes of play but had an assist and a steal in the win.

Lee Jae Do scoredh 28 points from four triples, to go with five boards and five assists to help Changwon level its standing at 6-6.

Ethan Alvano churned out 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from distance, to go with seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in Wonju's fourth straight loss - and sixth in 13 games overall.