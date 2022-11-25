Rhenz Abando cools down but Anyang KGC stays hot

RHENZ Abando's meager output failed to slow down Anyang KGC which remained atop the 2022-23 KBL season following an 86-72 victory over Goyang Carrot Jumpers on Friday at Anyang Gymnasium.

The Filipino import only had five points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field and three rebounds yet his side still pulled off its fourth straight to stay atop the standings at 12-3.

Omari Spellman led Anyang with 21 points, 15 boards, three assists, and two steals, as Byun Jun Hyung got two treys for his 20 points, five dimes, and four rebounds in the win.

Daegu KOGAS Pegasus also earned a rare 106-75 blowout victory over Seoul Samsung Thunders at Daegu Gymnasium.

Belangel comes out firing

SJ Belangel was a sparkplug off the bench with his 14 points on 2-of-4 shooting from distance, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal as Daegu bounced back and improved to 4-9.

Jeon Hyun Woo and Shin Seung Min both scored 17 apiece to lead the Pegasus.

