Rey Suerte cheers up Batangas with late scoring spree vs Navotas

REY Suerte was a man on a mission heading to Batangas City's match-up against Navotas in the Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season on Thursday night.



Dedicating the game to the people of Batangas who suffered from the wrath of Taal Volcano, the Gilas Pilipinas pool member was dead set on getting that win.

However, by the end of three quarters, Suerte only had six points under his name on a disappointing 2-of-11 shooting from the field. The Athletics found themselves trailing the also-ran Navotas, 51-58, entering the final frame.

After sitting out the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, Suerte knew what he had to do as soon as Batangas head coach Woody Co called his number at the final 5:03 mark.

“Sa akin kumpyansa na lang. Depende na kung ma-shoot or hindi, basta titira ko talaga,” shared the 23-year-old on what he told himself before coming back to the game.

Continue reading below ↓

The 6-foot-3 swingman went unconscious in the final stretch, swishing a corner three before draining two free throws which put the Athletics up by three, 69-66, with 1:39 remaining.





And when Navotas came to within a point, the two-time CESAFI MVP converted another trey to seal the victory for Batangas, 72-68, with 16 seconds left.

Continue reading below ↓

The win pushed the Athletics to 16-11, tied with Iloilo and Zamboanga for fifth spot of the South Division. But more importantly, it gave the city of Batangas something to celebrate.

“Kailangan talaga naming bumawi kasi yung standing namin ngayon medyo tagilid kami,” bared Suerte, who scored eight of his 13 points in the final frame.

"Saka may pinagkukunan kami ng lakas ng loob para manalo ngayon – yung mga nasalanta sa Batangas. Dine-dedicate namin yung laban na yun para sa mga nasalanta ng Bulkang Taal sa Batangas."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Another tragedy struck the team last November as team owner Bong Tan passed away. That is why Athletics head coach Woody Co always makes sure to tell his players that they are playing for something bigger than themselves.

"To end 2019, we lost our mentor Boss Bong then to start 2020, Batangas has been terribly hit by Taal. We carry a lot of weight on our shoulders every time we step on the court," admitted the youthful tactician.

Continue reading below ↓

"That is our motivation as we make our last push for the playoffs and, hopefully, win the championship."

In other games, Mark Cruz steered Pampanga to the fourth spot in the MPBL North with a 90-70 rout of Navotas while Jhonard Clarito gave San Juan win No. 24 after a 70-67 escape act against Iloilo.