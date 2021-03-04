'Powerhouse' Parañaque Lady Aces careful not to get overconfident in WNBL

THE Parañaque Lady Aces are aiming for a strong showing in the 2021 season of the WNBL.

The Lady Aces went on a massive build-up for their first season as a professional ballclub after obtaining national team mainstays Allana Lim and Clare Castro for the coming campaign.

The ballclub was also presented recently to Parañaque mayor Edwin Olivarez, vice mayor Rico Golez, and councilor Binky Favis with their eyes set on making the city and its constituents proud.

“Sa pagpili ng players, as a team owner, tinitignan natin ‘yung suggestion at recommendation ng coach natin at mga co-team player,” said Lady Aces team owner and Parañaque councilor Marvin Santos. “Ang maganda kasi sa isang team, may harmony. Hindi puwede lahat sikat. Importante ang unity ng team.

“Ang sinasabi ko sa mga coaches, hindi lang ito para sumikat. Kaya tayo bumubuo ng team at sumasali para manalo tayo at magkaroon tayo ng karangalan ‘yung ating lungsod at maging ehemplo tayo sa mga kabataan ng Parañaque,” Santos added.

Aside from Lim and Castro, the Lady Aces coached by Jayen Cruz were able to obtain former La Salle standout Angeli Gloriani in the line-up, along with Jamie Alcoy and homegrown Parañaque players Vanessa Santos, Jaira Baarde, and Tanya dela Merced.

Cruz is banking on familiarity in building the Lady Aces for the season.

“Handpicked nila Konsi at ako (ang team),” said Cruz, who spent coaching women’s basketball in college at San Beda-Alabang. “During the draft, nagkaroon kami ng conference ng mga assistant coaches ko. We looked at the result of the combine. Some of the players naman that I drafted, naging players ko before sa San Beda. Kilala ko rin sila. Others naman, naging kalaban sa ibang leagues. Most of them, personally kilala ko at alam ko ang capability.”

Santos, who was the skipper of the Lady Aces when they missed the playoffs during their first year in the league, believes the ballclub has what it takes to go deeper this season.

“Last season, sobrang undersized po kami. Sobrang kulang kami sa big man. Ngayon, parang sobrang balanced na ng line-up. May bigs, point guard, at wing na kami. Na-excite ako sa roster na ‘to. Maraming nagsasabi na powerhouse ang team namin ngayon which is sa tingin ko totoo pero hindi puwede kaming maging overconfident. May room for improvement pa rin,” said Santos.

Olivarez expressed full support to the ballclub whose men’s counterpart was the first-ever champion of the NBL.

“Dapat nagpaplano na tayo doon sa ating sports activities. Nandito ang city government ng Parañaque at mga private sponsors. Rest assured that the city and in our personal capacity, we will support this team,” said Olivarez, a sports enthusiast himself.

“Malaking bagay ito na merong nagrerepresent para sa city of Parañaque. Napopromote ‘yung city natin sa pamamagitan ng team. Nabibigyan ng importansya ang youth at sports at ‘yung equality nung ating men and women. Dapat pantay-pantay ang pagtingin,” said Olivarez.