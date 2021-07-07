Renz Palma delivers as Kapatagan holds off Iligan in VisMin nightcap

IPIL, ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY -- Renz Palma drained timely baskets as Kapatagan trounced Iligan, 64-56, in the nightcap of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg opener, Wednesday at the Provincial Gymnasium here.

The Buffalo Braves, up by just a point entering the second half, came up with a 21-4 bomb to lead by 15, 48-33, with 1:30 left in the third frame.

But the Archangels answered back in the fourth canto with a 15-4 run to trim their deficit to just one, 51-52.

Kapatagan vs Iligan

Then Renz Palma decided to take over for Kapatagan.

Joel Lee Yu goes up for a jumper as Jamil Gabawan looks on.

After a jumper by Iligan's Joel Lee Yu, the uber-athletic Palma buried back-to-back daggers in the form of an up-and-under layup and a left-wing triple to increase their buffer to seven, 60-53, with 1:03 left.

Palma finished with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, to go with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Jamil Gabawan was the other Brave in double figures with 10 markers and eight boards.

Kapatagan turned the Iligan errors into fortune, making 16 points off their foes' 16 turnovers.

Lee Yu paced the Archangels with 16 points and eight rebounds while Magic Marata had 13.

On Friday, the Braves will square against Zamboanga City at 1 pm, while the Archangels will face ALZA Alayon at 3 pm.

The Scores:

Kapatagan 64 - Palma 18, Gabawan 10, Teodoro 9, Monte 6, Alanes 5, Fajarito 4, Inigo 3, Acain 3, Mandreza 2, Sollano 1, Siarot 0, Costelo 0.

Iligan 56 - Lee Yu 16, Marata M. 13, Tamayo 9, Dionson 5, Ballon 3, Andor 3, Marata E. 2, Canon 1, Rabe 0.

Quarterscores: 13-11, 27-26, 48-36, 64-56.

