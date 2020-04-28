Caloocan Supremos undergo revamp, hire Rene Baena as head coach

CALOOCAN has tapped veteran coach Rene Baena to enforce a wide revamp to the Supremos after a largely forgettable run this past yearin the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

"The plan is to put up a team that will play with much pride and heart, determined with such desire to bring out the best in the team," said the 61-year-old Baena, who works as an assistant coach for the NU Bullpups.

Baena's coaching staff includes former Letran champion coach Nemie Villegas, former Quezon City coach Vis Valencia, and AMA Online head coach Mark Herrera.

Completing the staff are Bong Solian, Brian Gorospe, Manny Calipes, Peter Sta. Maria, Edu Miguel, Derek Evangelista, Percy Estrella and Marlon Tubig.

But the changes aren't limited to the coaches, with the Supremos bringing in new faces to the squad.

Mon Mabayo, who averaged 9.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for QC this past Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup, lead the new acquisitions together with JR Raflores from Rizal, Mark Acuno from Pampanga, Raymark Matias, St. Clare's Joseph Peñaredondo and Marte Gil, Cebu's Erick Bangcoyan and Garrex Puerto, and John Rosagas from Uratex's club team.

Retained for Caloocan are Cedric Labing-isa, Damien Lasco, Renz Cervantes, Radge Tongco, John Ambulodto and Danny Marilao.

"We always want a perfect effort in any game and in any practice," Baena said.

The Supremos failed to make it to the North Division playoffs with their 16-14 record under coach John Kallos, who is now with Sarangani.

The Victory Liner-backed team also opted to part ways with Paul Sanga, Mark Sarangay, and brothers Joe and Carlo Escalambre, who all chose to join Kallos with the Marlins.