Rendell Senining suspension lifted after VisMin Cup investigation

CHOOKS-TO-GO Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup has given ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu's Rendell Senining a second chance.

In a video aired prior to the Dumaguete-Tubigon Bohol clash Wednesday evening, the league has conditionally lifted the suspension of Senining which lasted for six games after a careful and thorough investigation that included reviewing the tape of the game and consultation with the coaches and the Games and Amusements Board.

Senining, who was at the center of the farcical game between ARQ Lapu-Lapu and the Siquijor Mystics due to him shooting free throws with both his left and right hand and lackadaisical play, was initially slapped with a season-long suspension along with a fine of P30,000 for "acts disrespectful to the game."

This means that Senining will be playing for the Heroes when they face the league-leading MJAS Zenith-Talisay on Thursday.

"After much thought and consultation with the coaches, the VisMin management team has decided to conditionally lift the suspension of Mr. Rendell Senining," said league Chief Operating Officer Rocky Chan.

"Rendell Senining has been cleared of any game-fixing allegations in connection to the April 14 game."

The league though gave Senining three conditions for the full lifting of his punishment.

The first was a public apology to fans and his fellow professional players.

"I would personally want to thank the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup for giving me a platform and giving me a second chance to play the game that I love with three conditions. First, I would like to apologize to everyone -- to the league and my fellow professional players -- for my actions during the Siquijor Mystics game. I know that it was a very bad sight to see and I learned the mistake the hard way. I just want to say sorry sa mga na-affect," said the 25-year-old Senining on-air.

"Rest assured, if that situation happens again, I know what to do and what I will do will be the right way."

The second condition was if such an incident happens again involving Senining, he will be outright banned from any VisMin Super Cup-sanctioned tournament.

Finally, Senining has been tasked to lead all of the outreach activities of the league.

"They offered me to lead all of the outreach programs. With that, I accept it," said Senining.

The league's head of basketball operations Chelito Caro did not take part in the reviews as he was previously the head coach of ARQ Builders.

Chan has assured that the investigation is still ongoing and that the league will continue to police its own ranks.

"Allow me to reassure the general public that we are continuing to do our share in addressing the issue of game-fixing in basketball. May this serve as a gentle reminder and warning to everyone playing in the Visayas Leg to play to the best of their abilities and please do not test our resolve in putting this house in order," said Chan.