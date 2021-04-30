Reinstated Senining savors redemption as Lapu Lapu ends elims with a bang

ALCANTARA, CEBU — A full-strength ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu dealt Tubigon Bohol a 101-67 beating in the last game of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup elimination round on Friday at the Civic Center.

ARQ finished the elims with an even 5-5 (win-loss) to secure the third seed in the playoffs and a rematch against this very same Mariners squad,which ended with a 2-8 record.

The two sides face off in a knockout game in the stepladder phase of the playoffs on Saturday. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.

Rendell Senining, who was at the center of the controversy that hounded the team after a dubious game against Siquijor, gained a semblance of redemption as he led ARQ with 20 points and seven rebounds in his second game back from suspension.

“The whole team was happy for Rendell. Nagkaroon siya ng chance to really prove his game," said Lapu Lapu assistant coach Jerry Abuyador.

Their squad finally complete after the return of veteran guard Jerick Cañada, ARQ got going in the second period where they held Bohol to a measly four points while rattling off 21 for a 41-25 halftime lead.

The offensive explosion continued for ARQ in the third as guards Reed Juntilla and John Abad poured it on to help them establish a massive 27-point lead en route to the lopsided win.

Reed Juntilla chipped in 17 points, four boards, two assists, and a steal while Monbert Arong contributed 10 markers. Rino Berame contributed 14 rebounds and four blocked shots to go with his seven points.

Joseph Marquez paced Bohol with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds.

In the other half of the playoffs, the fourth-seeded Tabogon Voyagers will face off against the fifth-seed, Dumaguete Warriors, in the other playoff game slated at 7 p.m.

The winners of Saturday’s games will clash in a winner-take-all game on Sunday to determine which will face off against twice-to-beat KCS-Mandaue in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The scores:



ARQ Lapu-Lapu (101 ) — Senining 20, Juntilla 17, Arong M. 10, Ochea 9, Berame 7, Galvez 7, Abad 7, Lusdoc 7, Mondragon 6, Tangkay 4, Igot 4, Regero 2, Solis 1, Cañada 0.



Tubigon Bohol (67) — Marquez 19, Llagas 11, Casera 8, Ibarra 7, Tilos 6, Musngi 6, Dadjilul 6, Tangunan 2, Leonida 2, Apolonias 0.



Quarterscores: 20-21, 41-25, 80-53, 101-67