Renaldo Balkman makes Mighty Sports return for Dubai invitational

RENALDO Balkman is back in the Philippines and has returned for Mighty Sports in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

The Puerto Rican dynamo joined the Philippine club for its first practice on Thursday, making him the squad's first import.

"Balkman is a great player," said coach Charles Tiu, welcoming back the 35-year-old forward for the tourney, set from January 23 to February 1 at the Shabab Al Ahli Club.

"He’s a winner and he’s a leader. He’s a true pro who takes care of his body so well and he has no attitude whatsoever. He’s a trooper."

Balkman previously wore Mighty's colors in its championship run in the 2019 Jones Cup.

His addition is a more than welcome sight for the youth-laden squad which heavily features some of the country's future stars.

Leading the roster are 17-year-old wunderkind Kai Sotto and three-time UAAP Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena.

Also part of the squad are brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso, and Jamie Malonzo.

Providing veteran smarts for the squad are naturalized player Andray Blatche, Rain or Shine forward Beau Belga, and Fil-Am guard Mikey Williams.

Angola coach Will Voigt will also serve as one of Tiu's assistants for Mighty, which is backed by Creative Pacific of Bong Cuevas, Go for Gold, Oriental Group, Discovery Primea, and Gatorade.

Mighty is looking to improve its third-place finish in the Dubai tilt last year.