Remy Martin withdraws from NBA Draft again after G League camp snub

FIL-Am guard Remy Martin has once again withdrawn his name from the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and will instead head back to school and join Kansas.

His father Sam confirmed the move to Kansas City Star after his son was snubbed and was not given an invite for either the NBA Draft Combine or the G League Elite camp.

"He’d been preparing for the NBA Draft. His whole mindset has been, ‘I am (staying) in the draft.’ That’s all he’s worked on. He’s worked out every day, twice a day,” he said in the report.

Remy Martin snubbed

"It was not so much the NBA Combine (snub). He didn’t get an invitation to the G League Elite camp, the camp where you play your way into the Combine. He wasn’t given that opportunity. I don’t know anybody as long as I’ve been following college basketball who has been a three-time all-conference player, preseason All-American, led the conference in scoring, and did not get an invitation. That makes no sense to me."

Martin, 22, played four years in Arizona State where he was twice a member of the First Team All-Pac-12 and led the Pac-12 in scoring last year with 19.1 points on 35-percent shooting from threes, to go with 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 33.5 minutes in his senior year.

Unfortunately, the Sun Devils only amassed an 11-14 record to finish at ninth place in the conference.

This is Martin's second time to pull out of the draft.

Still, it's a chance for the 6-foot guard to prove his worth as he joins the Jayhawks which is touted to be one of the top teams in the country this season.

Along with Martin for Kansas are Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson, both of whom also withdrew their names from draft consideration.

"It’s not often you get a chance in life to get two chances. You always say, ‘What if I had done this or what if I had done that?’ Remy was given an opportunity. He was offered a scholarship at Kansas out of high school. He chose ASU. He always wondered, ‘What if I went to Kansas? Could I have played there?’ Now he has an opportunity there," said Sam.

