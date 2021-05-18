Fil-Am Remy Martin weighs draft chances as he commits to Kansas

REMY Martin has committed to Kansas as he weighs his stock in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft.

In a report of The Athletic, the 22-year-old Fil-Am guard is putting on a safety net as he ponders his chances in the upcoming draft.

Several mock drafts have Martin being picked in the second round, a projection that weighed heavily on his choice to enter the transfer portal and explore playing one final collegiate season.

The 6-foot court general has until July 19 to pull out his name from the field.

If he does, this would be the second time that Martin would have withdrawn from the draft process, with his first coming in 2020.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Still, it's an opportunity for the 22-year-old to boost his stock anew as he can join the Jayhawks program of coach Bill Self.

Martin led the Pac-12 in scoring last season with his 19.1 points on 35-percent shooting from threes, as well as collecting 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 33.5 minutes in his senior year in Arizona State.

Twice a member of the First Team All-Pac-12, Martin was instrumental in leading the Sun Devils but they only amassed an 11-14 record to finish ninth in the conference.

His arrival, if he does not opt out of the draft, will be a big boost for Kansas, which finished second in Big 12 with its 12-6 record and went to as far as the second round of March Madness before falling to USC.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN