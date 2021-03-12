Reil Cervantes returns to his roots by joining Camsur Express in NBL

REIL Cervantes has signed up with Camsur Express as the NBL side beefs up its roster after expanding its scope to represent the whole Bicol Region.

The 34-year-old Cervantes agreed to join the Express, who have expressed their desire to become legitimate title contenders for the 2021 season of the NBL.

“Nandito ako sa Bicol. Tagal ko na dito sa Bicol kasama ng family ko. Na-convince nila ako na maglaro sa NBL. Kala ko nga hindi ako puwede. Puwede pala kasi pro na. Kaya thank you, NBL pro,” said Cervantes, who traces his roots to Catanduanes and Albay.

“Nakikita ko sa coaching staff at sa mga boss kung paano nila asikasuhin ‘yung mga players nila. Siguro kaya naming pumasok sa finals,” said Cervantes, whose notable stops include Barangay Ginebra, KIA, and Blackwater in the PBA, and the Manila Stars and Pampanga Giant Lantern in the MPBL.

Managing director Solomon Ngo said the decision to widen its reach was meant not just to make the team even more competitive but also to discover more talents in the Bicol region.

“Lahat na po ng Bicolano has a chance to be a member of the Camsur Express at makapaglaro sa NBL,” said Ngo, who is also the regional director for Bicol of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Camsur Express coach JP Disuanco expressed confidence about the title chances of the ballclub as he completes the process of finalizing the lineup.

“Optimistic kami sa magiging season namin. Last season namin, maganda ‘yung naging run ng Camsur Express. We’ll carry the momentum for this season,” said Disuanco, who will still have last year’s Mythical Five winner Jonathan Del Rosario in the fold.