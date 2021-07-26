Reigning MPBL champion Davao Occidental to join FilBasket

REIGNING MPBL champion Davao Occidental Tigers are joining FilBasket, the newest basketball league in the country, head coach Don Dulay confirmed on Monday.

The Tigers will join FilBasket founded by Jai Reyes following their conquest of the MPBL Lakan Season early this year when they beat the San Juan Knights in the league’s bubble in Subic.

FilBasket, an amateur league, is eyeing an August opening, according to Reyes.

Davao still in MPBL

Dulay made it clear that the Tigers are still joining the MPBL once it resumes play with the Mumbaki Season.

“Just waiting for them to let us know when the league will start,” Dulay said.

Reyes said the first season of FilBasket is eyeing 10 teams, the format of which will depend how many clubs will confirm.

A bubble set-up in Splendido in Batangas is the target venue with the initial run to run for a month, according to Reyes.

