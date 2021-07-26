Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jul 26
    Basketball

    Reigning MPBL champion Davao Occidental to join FilBasket

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now

    REIGNING MPBL champion Davao Occidental Tigers are joining FilBasket, the newest basketball league in the country, head coach Don Dulay confirmed on Monday.

    The Tigers will join FilBasket founded by Jai Reyes following their conquest of the MPBL Lakan Season early this year when they beat the San Juan Knights in the league’s bubble in Subic.

    FilBasket, an amateur league, is eyeing an August opening, according to Reyes.

    Davao still in MPBL

    Dulay made it clear that the Tigers are still joining the MPBL once it resumes play with the Mumbaki Season.

    “Just waiting for them to let us know when the league will start,” Dulay said.

    Davao Occidental Tigers Don Dulay victory

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Reyes said the first season of FilBasket is eyeing 10 teams, the format of which will depend how many clubs will confirm.

    A bubble set-up in Splendido in Batangas is the target venue with the initial run to run for a month, according to Reyes.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again