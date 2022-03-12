Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fabro scores 51 as Narvacan beats Cagayan Valley; Bulacan takes NBL lead

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    REDEL Fabro erupted for 51 points and grabbed 12 rebounds sa Narvacan Panthers-Ilocos Sur defeated Cagayan Valley Water Buffalos, 119-99, on Saturday in the NBL President’s Cup at the Quezon Convention Center.

    Redel Fabro 51 points

    Fabro’s double-double enabled the Panthers to capture their first win after two games, bouncing back from their defeat against Las Pinas, 110-86, in the opener last week in the homegrown regional league

    The Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur native who played college ball at De Ocampo Memorial Colleges also drilled 10 triples in the victory over the Water Buffalos, who fell to 0-2 in the defeat.

    Fabro’s explosion overshadowed Bulacan’s victory over FSD Makati Defenders, 102-87, to take the early lead in the standings with a 2-0 record.

      Christian Necio had 18 points to help the Republicans in the victory to take the solo lead, in a follow-up to their 102-87 win over Cagayan Valley last week.

      Laurenz Victoria exploded for Makati, scoring the team’s first 22 points but also failed to contain the contributions of Marlon Monte and Benedict Benedictos of Bulacan.

